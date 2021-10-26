Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $8.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $30.93 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LPI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Siebert Williams Shank cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $85.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 4.74. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $99.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.06.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,475,000 after buying an additional 483,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,943,000 after purchasing an additional 830,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 38.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,586,000 after purchasing an additional 210,868 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $38,044,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

