Viemed Healthcare (VMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Viemed Healthcare to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. On average, analysts expect Viemed Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VMD opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. Viemed Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $235.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Viemed Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,243 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Viemed Healthcare worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

