FY2021 EPS Estimates for Citizens & Northern Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Citizens & Northern in a research report issued on Sunday, October 24th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens & Northern’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citizens & Northern has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The company has a market cap of $415.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $24.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,359,000 after buying an additional 82,184 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 25.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 25,194 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. 28.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.