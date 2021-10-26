FY2021 EPS Estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Increased by Analyst

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ANZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of ANZBY stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

