HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

NASDAQ HBT opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $482.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HBT Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of HBT Financial worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

