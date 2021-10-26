The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.74% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

NYSE SCHW opened at $82.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $149.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $325,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,268,248 shares of company stock valued at $98,888,858. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

