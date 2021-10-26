10,800 Shares in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Bought by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HIMS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

HIMS stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,532,500. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

