Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New $116,000 Investment in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRCH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $20,663,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $9,902,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $2,126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Porch Group alerts:

PRCH stock opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. Porch Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.12.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 42,300 shares of company stock valued at $842,842 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

PRCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.