Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 106,207 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the second quarter worth about $385,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 132.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 207,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 29,635 shares in the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. ChromaDex Co. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $437.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 76.33% and a negative net margin of 37.51%. On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

