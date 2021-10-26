Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 8,500 Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Innoviva by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,070,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,174,000 after acquiring an additional 798,130 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,102,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Innoviva by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,774,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 340,227 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,478,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Innoviva by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,019,000 after acquiring an additional 142,265 shares during the period.

In related news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $44,888.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $100.81 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 51.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

