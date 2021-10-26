Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $113,000 in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,701,000 after buying an additional 416,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,259,000 after buying an additional 1,102,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,799,000 after buying an additional 269,360 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after buying an additional 317,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,470,000 after buying an additional 267,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

NUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

In other news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

