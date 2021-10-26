Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $121,000 in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Levitz acquired 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $114,598.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANIK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.86. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.85 million, a PE ratio of -47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.60. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $38.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

