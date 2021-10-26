Maven Securities LTD Has $786,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Maven Securities LTD trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 93.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,484 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $268.51 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $173.06 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.45.

