Maven Securities LTD Purchases Shares of 15,000 Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 706.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSIQ. UBS Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

CSIQ opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

