Maven Securities LTD Takes $585,000 Position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATHA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 135.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 88.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth $56,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma during the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATHA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Monday, August 30th.

ATHA stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athira Pharma Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.