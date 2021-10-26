Maven Securities LTD Sells 1,560 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Maven Securities LTD lessened its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.21, for a total transaction of $1,488,177.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.79.

CRL opened at $423.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.79 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.55.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

