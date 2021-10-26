Maven Securities LTD Sells 1,060 Shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Maven Securities LTD decreased its position in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.13% of East Resources Acquisition worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 3.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 879,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 28,163 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,674,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 101.7% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 700,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 353,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 8.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 630,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 51,517 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,648,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ERES opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. East Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

