Maven Securities LTD Buys Shares of 50,000 Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FWAC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $1,244,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $1,493,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $7,692,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $498,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of FWAC stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.