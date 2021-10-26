Maven Securities LTD Purchases Shares of 71,429 DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 71,429 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,535,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $990,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,562,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIDI opened at 8.83 on Tuesday. DiDi Global Inc. has a twelve month low of 7.16 and a twelve month high of 18.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 8.27.

Separately, Atlantic Securities downgraded DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI).

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.