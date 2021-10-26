Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,163 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Materialise by 193.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 160,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Materialise by 252.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Materialise during the second quarter worth about $4,837,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 7.9% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 40,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Materialise during the second quarter worth about $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Materialise stock opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.24 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44. Materialise NV has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Materialise NV will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTLS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

