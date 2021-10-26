Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Holdings Trimmed by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,623,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,849 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $191,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 939.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.59.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $123.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $61.60 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.10.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.