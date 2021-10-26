Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $202,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $180.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $112.13 and a 12-month high of $180.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.