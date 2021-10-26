Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 41,881 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611,771 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,881 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Ross Stores worth $199,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 42.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $522,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 88.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,975,000 after buying an additional 1,195,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,979,000 after buying an additional 999,997 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,078,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $488,999,000 after buying an additional 454,293 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 58.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 877,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,571,000 after buying an additional 324,804 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $113.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day moving average is $121.12. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.64.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

