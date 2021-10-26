A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

A. O. Smith has increased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. A. O. Smith has a payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Shares of AOS opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.01. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $73.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 364,383 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

