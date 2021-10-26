A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
A. O. Smith has increased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. A. O. Smith has a payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.
Shares of AOS opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.01. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $73.81.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 364,383 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.
A. O. Smith Company Profile
A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.
