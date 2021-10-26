BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$26.03 million during the quarter.

