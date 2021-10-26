DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,780 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Calavo Growers worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 284.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 738,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after acquiring an additional 546,875 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth $2,946,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Calavo Growers by 130.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 43,916 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Calavo Growers by 69.9% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 98,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 40,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth $2,061,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $85.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $729.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steve Hollister purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calavo Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

