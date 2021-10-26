Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stake Increased by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 363.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HL. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.6% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 300,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 64,969 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 300,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 311,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.64.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 88.57, a P/E/G ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

