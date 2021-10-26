Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS.

Shares of PKG opened at $133.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

PKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.91.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

