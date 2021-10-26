Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS.
Shares of PKG opened at $133.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.
In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Packaging Co. of America Company Profile
Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
