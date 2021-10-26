Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.77. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $76.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

