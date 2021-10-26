Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $133.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.87. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $103.35 and a one year high of $165.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

