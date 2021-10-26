Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 15th

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

In other Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund news, insider Bradley Tank sold 4,803 shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $67,338.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,477 shares of company stock valued at $76,797.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) by 174.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,940 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

