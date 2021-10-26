Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $208.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.84. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $209.76.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.83.

In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $169,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.