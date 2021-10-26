FY2021 EPS Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Decreased by Analyst

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now expects that the utilities provider will earn $3.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $66.29. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 9.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

