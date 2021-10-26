Oppenheimer Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Visa in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $5.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.82. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $281.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $233.88 on Tuesday. Visa has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $455.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.27.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,214,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after buying an additional 698,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

