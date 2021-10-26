FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.39. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

PPBI opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

