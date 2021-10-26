ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SWAV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.57.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $212.71 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical has a 12-month low of $66.09 and a 12-month high of $237.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.50.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $8,463,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,203,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,552,259 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

