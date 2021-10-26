Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AYA. Cormark boosted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.25 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

AYA opened at C$9.41 on Tuesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$2.76 and a 1 year high of C$11.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.57. The firm has a market cap of C$977.75 million and a PE ratio of -784.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.82, for a total transaction of C$88,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,675,800.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.