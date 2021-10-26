Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. New Jersey Resources reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NJR. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth $59,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NJR opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

