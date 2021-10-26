Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$277.95 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.69.

TSE:EQX opened at C$9.96 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.53 and a 12-month high of C$16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.46.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

