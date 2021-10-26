Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Savaria Co. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Desjardins cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Savaria in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$178.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.18 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SIS. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Savaria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.44.

SIS stock opened at C$19.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$13.04 and a 12-month high of C$22.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Savaria’s payout ratio is currently 98.67%.

In other news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,912,500. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total transaction of C$125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,306,607.60. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $363,300 over the last ninety days.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

