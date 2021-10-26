Critical Analysis: Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Whitney $1.38 billion 3.24 -$45.17 million ($0.75) -68.79 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $70.87 million 2.30 $11.36 million N/A N/A

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hancock Whitney.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Whitney 27.84% 11.39% 1.15% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 20.63% 10.74% 1.01%

Volatility and Risk

Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hancock Whitney pays out -144.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hancock Whitney has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hancock Whitney and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Whitney 0 1 2 1 3.00 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus price target of $51.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.31%. Given Hancock Whitney’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Gulfport, MS.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services. It has no operations and conducts no business of its own other than owning the bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, NC.

