Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Price Target Raised to GBX 300

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of LON BOWL opened at GBX 233.50 ($3.05) on Monday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1-year low of GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 284 ($3.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 238.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 238.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £398.42 million and a PE ratio of -16.27.

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Ivan Schofield purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($32,009.41).

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

