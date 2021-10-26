Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 53,236 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,079,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,236 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Equity Residential worth $237,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Equity Residential by 29.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

NYSE EQR opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.56. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $86.09. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.