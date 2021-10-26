Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,358,305 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 161,959 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Uber Technologies worth $218,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.76.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

