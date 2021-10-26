Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,014 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,216,439 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $245,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 938.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 162.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $184.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $242.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

