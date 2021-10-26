Key Tronic (KTCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Key Tronic to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Key Tronic has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.070-$0.120 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $132.63 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ KTCC opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $69.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 14.26% of Key Tronic worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

