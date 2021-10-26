Quad/Graphics (QUAD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Quad/Graphics has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.50%.

NYSE:QUAD opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. Quad/Graphics has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $6.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quad/Graphics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,143 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Quad/Graphics worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment involves in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

