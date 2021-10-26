Catalent (CTLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Catalent to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Catalent to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTLT stock opened at $130.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total value of $19,980,183.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

