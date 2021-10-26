Mizuho Increases Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $59.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.11% from the company’s previous close.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.90.

DVN opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $41.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,353 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after buying an additional 5,413,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

