Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.
MTDR stock opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 4.80.
In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Matador Resources Company Profile
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
