Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR stock opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.